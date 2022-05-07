Resolve drinking water problems of people: Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Kurnool: District in-charge Minister and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy directed the Superintending Engineer of Rural Water Scheme (RWS) to resolve drinking water problems of people.

Addressing the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on Friday, Buggana said none of the residents in villages across the district should face any water problem. He told the officials to focus on safe drinking water, water schemes, CWDC schemes and plugging pipeline leakages. He asked the officials to immediately repair the damaged pipelines and ensure uninterrupted water supply to residents. As severe heat was prevailing in the district, Buggana said several villages in the district would face acute drinking water problem. The officials of RWS department should ready to address the problem whenever and wherever it was brought to their notice.

In the combined district under Nadu-Nedu, Rs 1,500 crore have been spent for renovation of government schools, health centres and others. Despite the state facing financial crunch and delay in payments, he said every pending bill was cleared. He further said that around 31 lakh people across the state were sanctioned houses under houses to all schemes. Zillah Parishad Chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy urged the officials of electricity department to not to stop power supply to PWS schemes. He suggested the RWS officials replace the broken water pipelines and ensure continuous water supply. He instructed the panchayat raj department officials to lay approach roads in Jagananna colonies. The Chairman said that house pattas would be sanctioned within 90 days from the date of applying. The ZPTCs and MPTCs have been suggested to check the quality in the construction of schools and healthcare centres. District Collector P Koteshwara Rao said a plan was chalked out in February on how to overcome the drinking water problems this summer. According to the plan, water is being supplied without any interruption. Even water is being supplied through tankers where there is a huge water scarcity. Nandyal Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said that necessary steps have been taken to overcome the drinking water problem at all mandals.