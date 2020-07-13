Resolve drinking water woes permanently, CSCDS demands

Chittoor: President of Chittoor Smart City Development Society (CSCDS) P Thandava Murthy flayed the former Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and N Kiran Kumar Reddy for not solving drinking water problem in the city. The municipal chairpersons and the mayors of Chittoor who worked earlier irrespective of political parties did not find any permanent solution for water needs of the city for several decades, he said. The CSCDS has staged dharna at Gandhi statue here on Sunday demanding the leaders to solve drinking water woes of the city.



Speaking on the occasion , Tandava Murthy maintained that Chittoor Municipality was constituted a century ago and it has been struggling to find a permanent solution for drinking water scarcity problem. The then Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and Kiran Kumar Reddy had assured the HNSS and Telugu Ganga waters to Chittoor. But their efforts were never materialised for many decades, he said. Participating in the protest, CPI leader Nagarajan stated that transportation of drinking water through hired tankers has become imminent in which huge misuse of funds was reported. He demanded diversion of HNSS water to Chittoor through Adavipalli Reservoir for which the Government had already spent Rs.189 AMRUT funds . CSCDS leaders Jayachandra Choudary, Pardhasarathi Naidu, Gopinath, Mani and others were present.