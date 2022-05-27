Resolve grievances on priority basis: MLA Srinivasulu

Chittoor: Immediate steps should be taken for resolving the grievances received in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam programme, said MLA A Srinivasulu. Participating in the meet as a special guest, Srinivasulu instructed the commissioner to take immediate steps for resolving the grievances of people.

All the corporators of ruling YSRCP should take active part in the ongoing Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam as per the instructions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he stated.

To chalk out an action plan for attending the urges of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam, Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna has convened a meet of all the departmental officers on Thursday at Municipal Office.

He reiterated that steps should be taken for undertaking the repairs of roads and drainage on priority basis. He made it clear that there was no constraint for funds to take any step regarding the developmental schemes.

Mayor B Amuda, Deputy Mayors Chandrasekhar and Rajesh Reddy were present.