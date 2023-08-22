Resolve problems in constituencies: Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Kurnool: District in-charge Minister and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that the constituency-level meetings are being organised to resolve the problems in the constituency.



Participating in the meeting held to review progress of development works and welfare schemes in Mantralayam and Yemmiganur constituencies at Yemmiganur municipal council hall here in Kurnool on Monday, the minister called upon the leaders and officials to concentrate on the works and complete them before the set deadline.

He said the state government despite facing funds crunch was relentlessly striving hard for completion of development works. He also asked the officials to coordinate with other department staff while doing the works.

Later responding to the problems brought to his notice by the leaders, Buggana said that the Low-Level Canal (LLC) would be renovated besides releasing water into canal. He also said that funds would be released soon for new works also. The pending Guru Raghavendra project was also be completed soon, he said.

He also said that issues with regard to the proposals of National Highways pertaining to Yemmiganur and Mantralayam were also discussed. Repairing of Roads and Buildings (R&B) roads, Panchayat Raj and sanctioning of new roads besides funds were also discussed in the meeting. The Minister said that opposition parties were slinging mud on the government to get political mileage.

Buggana said that a bypass road at a cost of Rs 250 crore and a medical college at a cost of Rs 450 crore is being set up at Adoni. He further said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a historical step for setting up the High Court in Kurnool. After getting all permissions it would be set up without any delay. Meanwhile a beautiful judicial city is being setup on Jagannatha Gattu. In a short period, the CM would perform Bhoomi Puja for the construction of National Law University, Buggana said.

District Collector Dr G Srijana, MLAs of the respective constituencies, district and constituency-level officials were present .