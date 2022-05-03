Resolve Spandana petitions on priority basis: Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan received petitions and grievances from the people at the collectorate here on Monday.

The collector asked the officials to promptly respond to petitions within next Spandana day as this is being monitored by the chief minister personally every week.

Joint collector Kethan Garg, DRO Gayathri Devi, ANSET CEO Keshava Naidu, RDO Madhusudan and ZP CEO Bhaskar Reddy were present.