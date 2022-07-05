Resolve tribals' petitions immediately, officials told

Rampachodavaram(Asr District): Joint Collector and Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer Suraj Ganore has ordered the officials to examine and resolve immediately the petitions submitted by the Tribals at Spandana programme.

Project Officer Suraj Ganore, Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector Katta Simhachalam and ITDA APO (General) Ch Srinivasa Rao along with the officials of various departments received petitions from people at local ITDA meeting hall here on Monday.

Suraj said that they have received 90 applications. Pamuleru Sarpanch Sarla Ramadevi applied to give forest clearance for the construction of 14 kilometres of Eluvada new road.

Adivasi Chaitanya Vedika Welfare Association president Vedula Lacchireddy requested to grant caste verification documents with the resolutions of gram sabhas to all those, who have records before 1950. A request came to repair the damaged road for a stretch of 8 km at Vattigadda Kinnerala village under Gurthedu Panchayat of Y Ramavaram mandal.

Malaria Officer Ramakrishna, Agricultural Officer K Laxman, Divisional Panchayat Officer John Wilton, Tahsildar K Lakshmi Kalyani, MPDO Madakam Ratnakumari, Superintendent Kishore and others participated.