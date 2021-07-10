Resolve water disputes through KRMB, Somu tells Telugu states

Kurnool: BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said that water disputes erupted between the two Telugu-speaking states are leading to tense situations. Addressing a media conference here on Friday, Veerraju said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during oath taking ceremony of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2019, has clearly said that they will never have disputes regarding sharing of Krishna waters.

KCR also said that they will go ahead by following the agreement made on water allocation entered during the state bifurcation. But it seems that KCR has forgotten his statement made on that day. "If at all KCR might have forgotten, then what the AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing. Why is he keeping calm instead of telling KCR to remember his statement," questioned Somu Veerraju.

Even Sajjala Rama Ramakrishna Reddy was also stating that they won't make any comments on remarks of Telangana ministers on water issue. On the other hand, Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister Sharmila was also saying that she won't let a single drop of water to go waste. It seems that all three of them were having good understanding and were playing three card games, he said.

Andhra Pradesh has met with great injustice after state bifurcation, he said and added Andhra lost Hyderabad, the capital to two states for a period of 10 years and also lost the revenue from Hyderabad. Now, KCR was asking for 45 tmcft of water from the Polavaram project. How could he ask for the share, questioned Somu Veerraju. "Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is speechless despite he is well aware of the great injustice being meted out by the Andhra Pradesh. It seems that KCR and Jagan Mohan Reddy were having a good understanding. They are having conversation during night hours over phone and later in the morning scripting letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his involvement in water disputes," Veerraju said.

He said both the states should resolve water disputes by approaching Krishna River Management Board and Bachawat tribunal set up for the same. Instead of doing that both Chief Ministers are drafting letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Somu Veerraju.

There were several pending projects in Rayalaseema. Apart from Rayalaseema several other irrigation projects, Gundlakamma in Ongole, Thotapalli Reservoir besides many more would be completed by the BJP. It will bring down the curtains on all disputes, said Somu Veerraju.

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar, Rajya Sabha member T G Venkatesh, CM Ramesh, former Minister Adi Narayana Reddy, state general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Vinusha Reddy and others participated in the press conference.