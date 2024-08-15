Resolving land disputes turns a Herculean task for officials

Srikakulam : Resolving land disputes has become a big task to the government. For the last six months, district administration and state level higher officials have been receiving a number of complaints relating to lands. Corruption at all levels within the revenue, stamps and registrations departments is also reason for surge in disputes. Mutation of names in revenue records and documents without following due procedure, wrong entries in the Adangal/Pahani copies and also in webland records, issuance of biometric Pattadar Pass Book and title deed and 1B RoR are some of the major disputes.

Complaints regarding lands poured in Palasa, Tekkali, Srikakulam and Etcherla Assembly constituencies. The previous YSRCP government turned a blind eye to land encroachments. It is also accused of encouraging the issue of NOC by RDO and collectors to registered lands covered under the prohibited list as per section 22-A of the Registration Act. By cashing in on the government orders, ruling YSRCP leaders allegedly alienated the lands to others by managing revenue, stamps and registrations departments officials.

Revenue officials at village and mandal level are issuing family members certificates (FMC) by violating procedures established by law. By showing this FMC, most of the joint family properties are being alienated to others through stamps and registrations departments.

After some time other members of the joint family raised the dispute before district level officers by challenging illegal alienation of their properties without their consent and signature. Regarding mutation of names of the legal heirs of any deceased person in the land records, revenue officials are outrightly violating due procedure and mutating only some of the persons by leaving other legal heirs who are not available locally.

Resolving different types of disputes on lands has become a tough task and the government decided to organise Revenue Sadassulu at village level for 45 days from September first week. As a preparations for them, the district administration conducted a meeting with the leaders of all political parties at collector’s office on Wednesday and sought cooperation of the leaders of all parties to solve the issues at village level.