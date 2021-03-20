Respond to plaints through c-Vigil app: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu instructed the Assistant Returning Officers to pay special attention to complaints received through the c-Vigil app and create awareness on the app among the electorate.

He conducted a review with the AROs of Tirupati, Srikalahasthi and Satyavedu constituencies on Saturday in Nellore and directed them to take measures to arrange polling booths for every 1,000 voters giving no scope for chaos and send the proposals to the Election Commission for obtaining permission.

He also emphasised the need for appropriate facilities at the polling stations following the Covid protocol during the polling hours of 7 am to 7 pm. He said Sarvepalli, Gudur, Venkatagiri and Sullurpet constituencies in Nellore; Srikalahasthi, Satyavedu and Tirupati segments in Chittoor districts were part of the Tirupati Lok Sabha segment.

He also asked them to take care for preparing supplementary voters' lists giving no chance for mistakes.

He asked the AROs to identify sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations in the Lok Sabha segment and take appropriate security measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Chakradhar Babu said Nodal Officers were posted to take care of the polling while advising AROs to coordinate with them for preventing any scope for repolling and following the election code strictly.

Joint Collector (revenue) Dr M N Harendira Prasad, Joint Collector(Asara) T Bapi Reddy, DRO P China Obulesu, AROs from Satyavedu, Tirupati and Srikalahasthi, Tahsildars and others were present.