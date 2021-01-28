Responsibilities assigned to electoral officials in East Godavari districts

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that all arrangements have been made to conduct the Gram Panchayat elections in the district in a peaceful atmosphere.

The Collector held a meeting with district officials, SPs Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Dr Shemushi Bajpayee and Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

The Collector directed the police and revenue officials to pay special attention to the areas with sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations in the district. He clarified that the authorities should work with a solid plan to prevent any untoward incidents in the district.

The responsibility and supervision of various functions related to elections have been handed over exclusively to the authorities. The authorities should work in coordination. A special control room at the district level is being set up and complaints will be resolved soon, he added.

He said that the DRDA project director will observe and monitor the microobservers, webcasting and videography. He explained that the responsibility of providing necessary materials for the conduct of elections has been handed over to the District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Nageswar Naik.

He informed that the responsibility of managing the ballot boxes has been assigned to the ZP CEO NV Satyanarayana and the responsibility for election expenditure has been assigned to the District Audit Officer.

The ballot papers responsibilities have been handed over to DPO and CPO officials. He said that DEO, DIO, DTO, DLDVO and other officers have also been assigned special duties.

Collector Muralidhar Reddy said that steps are being taken to complete the election process in a phased manner in line with the guidelines of the State Election Commission.

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar conducted a videoconference with all district Collectors and SPs from Velagapudi on the conduct of panchayat elections.

Collector Muralidhar Reddy, SP Adnan Naeem Asmi, Rajahmundry Urban SP Dr Shemushi Bajpayee, Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Collector informed the SEC that all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the elections. "We are preparing the necessary materials to conduct the elections in accordance with the Covid-19 protocol," he said.

SP Adnan Naeem Asmi said arrangements were being made to ensure that the peace is not disrupted during the election process. He said that the vaccination process will go smoothly and at the same time the staff will be deployed to ensure that the election process is not disrupted.