Restrict movement of people in containment zones: Collector Samuel Anand Kumar

Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has instructed the officials to impose restrictions on the movement of the people in the containment zones in Guntur city.

Accompanied by GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha he visited the containment zones on Friday. He instructed the officials to set up barricades in the cantonment zones and restrict movement of people. No outsiders will be allowed into containment zones. He asked the officials to create awareness on precautionary measures to be taken to check spread of Civil-19. He urged the people to maintain social distance and wear masks and requested them to come out in case of emergency only. He explained steps taken by the district administration to check spread of Civid-19.

Earlier, officials explained situation in containment zones to the collector. GMC officials also accompanied him.