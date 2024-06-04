Result of Kanigiri may be announced last

Ongole: Arrangements for the counting of eight Assembly constituencies, seven from the Ongole parliamentary constituency and one from the Bapatla parliamentary constituency are in place at the RISE College of Engineering in Ongole amid tight security.

The Darsi Assembly constituency registered the highest voter turnout in the state at 91.03 per cent, while the district also registered the highest turnout at 87.24 per cent.

In the remaining constituencies, Yerragondapalem (SC) registered 89.40 per cent, Kondapi (SC) 88.39, Markapur 87.67, Kanigiri 85.14, Ongole 84.99 and Giddalur 84.40 in the Ongole parliament constituency, while Santhanuthalapadu (SC) in the Bapatla parliament constituency registered 87.46 per cent of turnout.

The election commission selected RISE College of Engineering in Ongole as the common counting centre for the eight Assembly constituencies, and the Ongole parliament constituency.

The authorities have arranged 14 tables for the EVMs of each Assembly constituency, and each Assembly segment of the parliament constituency.

The counting of votes polled in the EVMs may be completed in 19 rounds for the Yerragondapalem, Darsi, Ongole, and Markapuram constituencies, in 21 rounds for the Santhanuthalapadu, Kondapi, and Giddaluru constituencies, and in 22 rounds for the Kanigiri constituency.

As there are 297 polling booths in Kanigiri, the result will be announced last. Officials arranged 5 tables each for the counting of postal ballots and electronically transmitted postal ballots (ETPBs) for all constituencies except Ongole, for which 7 tables are required.

The District Electoral Officer has granted permission to around 2,400 people to attend as the agents for the counting at each table as the representatives of the candidates.

The officials distributed colour-coded ID cards to each agent to distinguish based on the constituency and differentiate between the candidates and chief agents.

Separate parking, entrance, and barricading for the candidates, chief agents, agents, and media personnel are arranged at counting centre. The administration has arranged a control room with access to 190 CCTV cameras installed in and outside the counting halls.

Police had set up tight security with two CRPF platoons, 1 TNS platoon, 1 APSP platoon, and 714 civil police at the counting area. Candidates and the workers of the parties are advised not to pass any statements that trigger unrest, and not to post or forward any posts that could create hatred or fear among others.