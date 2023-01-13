Resurvey on at brisk pace in Krishna dist

Vijayawada (NTR District): Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G Saiprasad ordered all the District Collectors to expedite land survey process in the districts and asked to complete the survey in stipulated time. He conducted a videoconference from Amaravati on Thursday with all the District Collectors and Joint Collectors over Jagananna Saswatha Bhoohakku-Bhooraksha Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Commissioner said that the government was implementing this prestigious scheme for the creation of dispute-free land records by using modern technology. He further suggested all the authorities concerned to take special care over completing the process in time.

During the meeting, Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha informed the Chief Commissioner that the resurvey in Krishna district was at brisk pace and so far the drone flying process was completed in 268 villages against 502 villages. The Collector also said that the process of distribution of title deeds was also started in the district. Joint Collector Aparajitha Singh, DRO Venkateswarlu, RDO I Kishore, Survey AD Gopal Raj and others participated.