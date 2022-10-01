Resurvey will solve all land-related issues: Collector Dinesh

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar stated that the ongoing resurvey of lands will put an end to all disputes and other problems regarding the lands. He participated in an awareness programme on land resurvey, at Mattigunta village in Naguluppalapadu mandal on Friday and interacted with the locals.

Speaking at the programme, the Collector said that by conducting the survey, they can put an end to all land-related issues pending over ages. He said the survey will be conducted in the presence of landowners and pattadar passbook will be given to them after completing the survey. Survey will be done transparently and impartially and if anyone has an objection to the survey, they can appeal to the deputy tahsildar, he added.

Later, Collector Dinesh Kumar inspected the material being used for Nadu-Nedu works at Government High School in NG Padu and ordered the officials to upload the bills immediately after they receive cement bags. He inspected records at village secretariat and ordered the staff to receive urges from the public every day from 3 pm to 5 pm and resolve them immediately. The Collector ordered volunteers to visit every household on every Monday and Friday and bring the people with issues to submit urges at the village secretariat and advised Mahila Police to work with the aim to eradicate child marriages. He interacted with the students at Government Junior College and asked them to perform in sports along with studies.

Joint Collector M Abhishikt Kishore, DEO B Vijaya Bhaskar, RDO Visweswara Rao, Special Deputy Collector Sridevi, NG Padu tahsildar Ashok Kumar Reddy and others also participated in the programme.