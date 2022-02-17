Retain Rapur segment in Nellore: Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

Nellore: Former Minister and Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the merging of three mandals, Rapur, Kaluvoya and Sydapuram into the newly proposed Sri Balaji district. Addressing media here, he welcomed the process of reorganisation of existing 13 districts into 26 districts and said officials should have considered the opinion of people before proposing to bifurcate the district.

Anam said he was sending a representation to the government appealing to retain Rapur, Kaluvoya and Sydapuram of his constituency in Nellore district and added there were some difficulties in merging Venkatagiri area with the proposed Sri Balaji District.

He lamented that even the District In-charge Minister or Advisor to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy have not conducted any meeting with the MLAs and leaders on the issue. He said they have given a representation to the Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu against merger of Rapur, Kaluvoya and Saidapuram mandals in Nellore district with Sai Balaji district. He said these three mandals were part of Rapur Assembly segment earlier and the constituency was deleted during the delimitation of segments in 2009 with an objective of hitting Anam family. A gross injustice was done to these mandals during delimitation process and again now in connection with the district reorganisation, the MLA said. He added the merger with Balaji district was unscientific and it may lead to water wars like Nagarjuana Sagar.

"The south side of Somasila project will be in Balaji district and north side in Nellore district. In such conditions there will be differences in sharing water between the two districts," said Ramanarayana Reddy.

He suggested the officials should rethink and take a final decision on the issue respecting the sentiments of people.

He said people of old Rapur segment were ardent devotees of Lord Penusila Narasimha Swamy and Goddess Audi Lakshmi and follow the same traditions and culture.