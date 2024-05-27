Live
- Hyderabad: 13-year-old boy hit by truck on ORR, dies
- Hyderabad: Volunteers hold cleanup drive at Kapra Lake
- Bapatla: Counselling conducted for history sheeters
- Hyderabad: Heavy winds, thunderstorms hit city; 2 die in treefall at Keesara
- Hyderabad: Cops outsmart smartphone thieves, 713 pieces seized
- Hyderabad: Praveen Kumar levelling baseless allegations against Jupally
- Hyderabad: It’s a family day out at Nehru Zoo as Sunday draws 30,000 visitors
- ACA increases wages of umpires, scorers
- Hyderabad City RWAs tap GHMC, HMDA for sustainable flooding solutions
- Walkathon held to promote environmental awarenes
Just In
‘Retinoblastoma is curable if detected early’
Visakhapatnam: Retinoblastoma is the most common disease that affects children below three years of age. While 20-25 per cent worldwide are children...
Visakhapatnam: Retinoblastoma is the most common disease that affects children below three years of age. While 20-25 per cent worldwide are children from India suffering from it, 50 per cent of the cases worldwide lose their lives due to late detection and inadequate treatment.
Highlighting these and emphasising that retinoblastoma is curable if detected early, ‘Whitathon’ was organised in three different categories in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Dividing the run into three segments, including 3-km, 5-km and 10-km, LV Prasad Eye Institute organised its third edition of the ‘Whitathon’ in the city.
Over 350 runners participated in the run that began at Kali Matha temple at RK Beach.
Dr Virender Sachdeva, Head of the LVPEI Visakhapatnam, said it was crucial for parents, caregivers and the community to be aware of the common symptoms of eye cancer among children and seek timely medical intervention.