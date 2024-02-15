Retired IAS officer Vijay Kumar announces political party in AP

Retired IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh Vijay Kumar has recently made headlines in Andhra Pradesh politics with the announcement of his new political party, the Liberation Congress Party. The party's name was unveiled during a gathering called the Adhijana Mahasankalpa Sabha, which took place at Nagarjuna University in Guntur besides announcing manifesto.

Vijay Kumar, who had previously served in the government has been vocal in his support for the poor and marginalized sections of society. He has called for changes in the law, emphasizing the need to address the issue of property land grabs that have affected many individuals and communities. Additionally, he highlighted the distressing reality that tribal women are losing their lives due to their inability to access proper healthcare facilities.

With the formation of the Liberation Congress Party, Vijay Kumar has charted his own political path, separate from the established parties in the state. It remains to be seen how his new party will resonate with the people and whether it will be able to garner significant support in the upcoming elections.