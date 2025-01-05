Revenue Sadassulu to be conducted till Jan 8

Kanigiri: Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya announced that they received approximately 14,000 applications in the Revenue Sadassulu being held in the district.

She participated in a Revenue Sadassu at Kanchipuram village of Punugodu panchayat in Kanigiri mandal, along with local MLA Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, on Satur-day and announced that the government is conducting Revenue Sadassulu to provide permanent solutions to land-related issues. Speaking at the event, the Collector said that they got ap-proximately 14,000 applications through the Revenue Sa-dassulu so far. She said that they would conduct the Reve-nue Sadassulu up to January 8, and all issues must be re-solved within 45 days after January 8.

The Collector noted that petitions have been received re-garding Joint LPM (Land Parcel Map), and area discrepan-cies in resurveyed villages. She assured that these issues will be addressed following proper notification procedures. She warned of strict action against revenue staff who show negligence in mutations and other duties, emphasising the importance of maintaining good conduct with the public.

MLA Ugranarasimha Reddy highlighted that the Revenue Sadassulu are a prestigious initiative launched by the State government to protect government lands and pro-vide quick solutions to land issues. He mentioned that a majority of applications received under the ‘Public Griev-ance Redressal System’ programme were revenue-related, which prompted these special forums.

Later, the Collector participated in a ceremony where sev-en pregnant women received traditional blessings. She stressed the importance of balanced nutrition during preg-nancy and postpartum periods, calling for community sup-port in ensuring every child’s golden childhood through the district’s special initiatives.

Kanigiri RDO Keshavardhan Reddy, DLDO Srinivasareddy, tahsildar Ashok Reddy and other officials participated in the programmes.