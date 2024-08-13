Revenue services to be taken to people’s doorstep: Anagani

Tirupati: State revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad has announced a major initiative aimed at resolving longstanding land issues faced by farmers in the state. Speaking to the media on Monday in Tirumala after worshipping Lord Venkateswara and later offering prayers at Vakulamatha temple in Peruru along with minister for energy Gottipati Ravikumar on Monday, Satya Prasad outlined the government’s commitment to addressing long pending land issues through a comprehensive action plan by going directly to the people to redress them.

The official launch of the initiative will take place on August 15, coinciding with the Independence Day celebrations. Minister Prasad emphasised that for 45 days from August 16 to September 30, revenue department officials will actively engage with local communities, visiting villages to directly address land-related problems that have persisted for years.

“This program is unprecedented in our state’s history, For the first time, we are taking the revenue department’s services directly to the people, ensuring that farmers’ land issues are resolved swiftly and effectively”, said Minister Satya Prasad. He added that they came to know that the people were afraid of giving complaints and warned that if anyone try to scare them, the government would take stringent action. A separate call centre will be set up to take complaints from such people who are afraid of coming before the revenue officials.

Minister Prasad expressed his hope for the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and Mother Vakulamata on the state, highlighting the importance of spiritual support in guiding the government’s efforts.

He also praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, stating that the people of the state had entrusted him with the responsibility of leading the state towards development after the setbacks of the previous administration. The state had suffered a huge loss during the last five years and it went back by 30 years. Now, there is a mammoth task before the government to reconstruct the State.

“The previous government had completely disabled real-time governance, leaving the state in a backward position,” he remarked. “Our government is committed to reversing that trend. We are introducing new measures to establish real-time governance and create a network of call centres to ensure transparency and efficiency in government services”.

Minister for energy G Ravi Kumar said that during the last five years not even a single megawatt power was generated in the state and the power tariff was hiked 7-8 times levying a huge burden on the people. They have been finding ways to provide quality power to farmers and people and will try to generate power according to the consumption levels.

It was said that the government took this decision after the Madanapalle fire incident that took place on July 21 night in which more than 2400 files were destroyed while another 700 odd files were saved from the fire.

When the revenue special chief secretary RP Sisodia conducted a public grievances programme in Madanapalle after the incident he received more than 500 complaints from the people on land issues. It prompted the government to reach out to the people in a big way to address all land disputes which will make a big change in revenue affairs.