Reverend Father Birusu Raja urges devotees to visit Lurdmatha Mahotsavam in Kadapa

Reverend Father Birusu Raja announced that the Lord Mother Mahotsavas in Mariapuram, Kadapa city were organized on the 10th and 11th of this month under the instructions of Bishop Rev. Gali Bali, the officer of the Apostolic Administration of Kadapa.

During a media press conference at the old temple premises in Mariapuram, MPSSS Director Talari Balaraju and Assistant Guru Father Arun unveiled wall documents related to Tirunallas. Father Swarna Barnold will lead the Divyabali Pooja and the flag unveiling, while Father Gali Bosco will deliver the message of Lourdes Mother during the puja prayers of Lourdes Mata Navadi, which will be held daily at five o'clock in the evening starting today.

Devotees are encouraged to participate in this Tirunala Navada Pooja prayer to seek the blessings of Lord Mother. The meeting was attended by village heads MD Alphonse, Jayapal, Jyoti Rayappa, Church Upadeshi Gregory, and others.