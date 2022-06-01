Revolutionary changes visible in agri sector: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Rayachoti(Annamayya district): Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that revolutionary changes are visible in the agriculture sector as both Union and state governments are implementing several schemes for the benefit of the farmers.

Speaking after participating in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsaa, a national virtual meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the agriculture minister said state government is keen on promoting cultivation in a big way and strive for the completion of pending projects.

He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for raising the living standards of farmers by setting up Rythu Barosa Kendrems (RBKs).

He said the government is providing financial support of Rs 13,500 in four instalments under Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan Samman schemes in every season to the farmers. He said that there are 10,778 RBKs in the state.

Rajampet MP Peddireddi Midhun Reddy said the state government is implementing several welfare schemes to eradicate poverty in the state. The MP said that Parliament Standing Committee (PSC) visited the Andhra Pradesh to study village secretariats and RBKs and appreciated the Chief Minister's innovative initiatives.

He said that earlier farmers were forced to approach private money lenders to borrow at abnormal rate of interest during the season but after the introduction of Rythu Bharosa, farmers are availing financial support from the government.

Rayachoti MLA and government chief whip G Srikanth Reddy said that government is promoting cultivation by allocating funds to the farmers. He said that Minimum Support Price (MSP) is being properly implemented in the state markets.

District collector PS Girisha urged the farmers to utilise the funds properly and promote cultivation. MLC Jakia Khanam, MLAs M Mallikarjyna Reddy, K Srinivasulu, P Dwarakanath Reddy, Nawaj Basha, joint collector Tamim Ansari, Kadapa ZP chairman A Amarnadh Reddy, Chittoor ZP chairman Srinivasulu and others were present.