RGUKT to hold inter-varsity yoga from Jan 6 in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) AP will organise the All-India Inter University Yoga (Men & Women) Championship-2019-20 on GRUKT campus starting from January 6 to 10, said the RGUKT Chancellor KC Reddy on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Sunday, Reddy said that 125 universities from across 23 states would participate in the four-day competition which is organised at RGUKT for the first time.

The chief guest of the inaugural programme would be the Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhusan Harichandan and the guests of honour would be Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Satish Chandra, special secretary to Government, Department of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh, Shamsher Singh Rawat, Principal Finance secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy said that a total number of 1,572 students would participate which include 650 male and 663 female participants from various universities besides about 247 officials, coaches and managers. He said that 35 universities from india (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu) and 90 universities from North India would participate in the championship.

He said transportation facility will be provided to the participants from all the nearer Railway stations and Bus Stations to the campus. Cost free lodging and boarding is arranged for all the participants and officials.

He said that messes along with food court would be arranged on payment in view of the number of people from North and South India, South Indian and North Indian.

Furthermore, he said that the valedictory function will be on January 10 presided over by Prof Hema Chandra Reddy. The chief guest will be Dr Adimulapu Suresh, Education Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Minister for Tourism and distinguished guests will be Kotagiri Sridhar, MP Eluru, Meka Venkata Pratap Appa Rao, MLA, Nuzvid.

Two teams (men & women) from each university will participate in the competition and the first/second and third prizes will be given to the best performers in team and individual category, said the chancellor Reddy on the occasion.