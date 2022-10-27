RGV announces a movie on politics just after meeting YS Jagan

The maverick director Ram Gopal Varma who met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday has plunged into action to make a movie on the political drama. On Thursday, the Rangeela director has announced movie in two parts with titles 'Vyuham' and 'Shapatham' which portrays the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh.

ఈ చిత్రం 2 పార్ట్స్ గా రాబోతుంది .. మొదటి పార్ట్ "వ్యూహం" ,2nd పార్ట్ "శపథం" .. రెండింటిలోనూ రాజకీయఆరాచకీయాలు పుష్కలంగా వుంటాయి.రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలు మొదటి చిత్రం "వ్యూహం " షాక్ నుంచి తెరుకునే లోపే వాళ్ళకి ఇంకో ఎలెక్ట్రిక్ షాక్ , పార్ట్ 2 "శపథం " లో తగులుతుంది . — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 27, 2022

Asserting that it is not a biopic but a real pic, RGV said that the film will showcases all the elements regarding the political conspiracies meted by a man. He said that story revolves around a fight between the Ego and ambition. However, the sensational director has not revealed on whom he is going to make the film. Nevertheless, the movies seems to hit the opponents of the YSRCP who created hurdles to the party in the hey days.

RGV as always known as also announced the sequel to it with title Shapatham. He said that the people would feel electric shock with the 'Shapatham' movie. It remains to be seen how this director take the film to on screens. The film will be bankrolled by Dasari Kiran who produced Vangaveeti.