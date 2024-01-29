Live
- BRS legislator Prakash Goud meeting CM sparks speculation
- Revanth Reddy is a brand ambassador for unparliamentary language: Sridhar Reddy
- YS Sharmila’s meeting with Sunita lasts for two hours
- All-out BRS efforts to attract, retain minority vote bank
- Former APCC chief Narsa Reddy passes away
- RGV criticises Pawan Kalyan over alliance with TDP
- Commuters urged to avoid certain routes ahead of Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk
- Hyderabad: Union Minister to inaugurate a light and sound show at OU Arts College today
- Over 1 in 4 firms ban GenAI over privacy, data security risks: Report
- Hyderabad: TUWJF felicitates Aamir Ali Khan, Shabbir Ali
Just In
RGV criticises Pawan Kalyan over alliance with TDP
Highlights
Says Pawan Kalyan has tied up with worst parties to defeat YS Jagan
Vijayawada: Controversial film director Ram Gopal Varma has once again criticised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. He criticised Pawan for keeping silent without saying why he allied with others or other worst parties to defeat CM Jagan.
Does Pawan does not trust himself? he asked. Does he think people don't trust him or the parties he's allied with, he opined.
He told Jagan that has complete faith in himself and that's why he doesn't need alliances. He said that foxes come in groups and tiger come alone.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS