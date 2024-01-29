RGV criticises Pawan Kalyan over alliance with TDP

Vijayawada: Controversial film director Ram Gopal Varma has once again criticised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. He criticised Pawan for keeping silent without saying why he allied with others or other worst parties to defeat CM Jagan.

Does Pawan does not trust himself? he asked. Does he think people don't trust him or the parties he's allied with, he opined.

He told Jagan that has complete faith in himself and that's why he doesn't need alliances. He said that foxes come in groups and tiger come alone.