Rich floral tributes paid to tribal leader Alluri

Anantapur-Sathya Sai: District Collector Basanth Kumar has described freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju as the greatest patriot in the country, who raised an armed revolution to fight the British empire. Participating in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the tribal freedom movement leader, Basanth said that the way he terrorised the British rulers and the army by way of his operations created a fear psychosis among the British government.

His striking operations giving advance information to British Army made him a hero in the British rule itself. His patriotic spirit kindled flames of Indian nationalism and inspired many to trigger revolt against the British rule in the country. Anantapur joint collector Kethan Garg paid rich tributes to the revolutionary leader, who still lives in the hearts of Indians as an unforgettable hero.

He said the state government was observing his week-long birth anniversary celebrations from June 27-July 4 in honour of the great Telugu patriot. He stated that Raju was not just a tribal leader but a national freedom fighter. His life and freedom struggle remained as a unique chapter in the history of India's freedom struggle. He clashed with the mighty British Empire headlong at the age of 27 with no arms and limited local resources.

The joint collector said that his weeklong birth anniversary celebrations will be marked by rallies, blood donation camps, yoga and essay writing and elocution competitions for school and college students.

