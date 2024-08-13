Live
- TDP to stay away from Visakha local body MLC elections
- Independence Day 2024: Nostalgic Memories of School Celebrations
- ‘Grama Devatalu’ book released
- World Organ Donation Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Inspiring Quotes
- Vikram shares his excitement for ‘Thangalaan’ at Vijayawada promotion
- South Africa's top diplomat promises continuity in foreign policy under GNU
- Rourkela: Women to manage electrical sub-division
- ‘Kanguva’ to showcase ‘The Rise of a King’; trailer unveiled
- Google Rolls Out Made-in-India Pixel 8 Smartphones Ahead of Pixel 9 Launch
- Samaj seeks protection of Hindus
Just In
Rich tributes paid to martyrs in Tenali
Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Dr Nadendla Manohar urged people to draw inspiration from seven martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Quit India movement in Tenali. He paid tributes at the statues of the seven martyrs in Tenali.
Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Dr Nadendla Manohar urged people to draw inspiration from seven martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Quit India movement in Tenali. He paid tributes at the statues of the seven martyrs in Tenali.
Manohar participated in the Martyrs Memorial Day held under the aegis of Tenali municipality on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, he stressed the need for people to rededicate themselves for the development of the country.
He recalled that the freedom fighters who hailed from Tenali gave away their properties during the freedom struggle and distanced themselves from their families. He said there was a need for future generations to recognise the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.
Earlier, holding the national flags, NCC cadets, students, people’s representatives and officials took out a rally from Gandhi Chowk to Ranaranga Chowk in Tenali.
Guntur District Joint Collector Bhargav Teja and Tenali municipal chairperson Tadiboina Radhika were among those who participated in the programme.
Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar addressing a meeting in Tenali on Monday. Guntur District Joint Collector A Bhargav Teja is also seen.