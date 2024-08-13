  • Menu
Rich tributes paid to martyrs in Tenali

Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Dr Nadendla Manohar urged people to draw inspiration from seven martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Quit India movement in Tenali. He paid tributes at the statues of the seven martyrs in Tenali.

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Dr Nadendla Manohar urged people to draw inspiration from seven martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Quit India movement in Tenali. He paid tributes at the statues of the seven martyrs in Tenali.

Manohar participated in the Martyrs Memorial Day held under the aegis of Tenali municipality on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, he stressed the need for people to rededicate themselves for the development of the country.

He recalled that the freedom fighters who hailed from Tenali gave away their properties during the freedom struggle and distanced themselves from their families. He said there was a need for future generations to recognise the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

Earlier, holding the national flags, NCC cadets, students, people’s representatives and officials took out a rally from Gandhi Chowk to Ranaranga Chowk in Tenali.

Guntur District Joint Collector Bhargav Teja and Tenali municipal chairperson Tadiboina Radhika were among those who participated in the programme.

Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar addressing a meeting in Tenali on Monday. Guntur District Joint Collector A Bhargav Teja is also seen.

