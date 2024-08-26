Rich tributes paid to Prof Mutyam

SRIKAKULAM: Prof K Mutyam rendered invaluable services to the poor and those residing in backward areas by highlighting their issues through his literary works, recalled leaders of left oriented organisations here.



They conducted a memorial event of K Mutyam at Boddapadu village in Palasa mandal on Sunday under the aegis of CPI (ML-ND).

Prof K Mutyam was a native of Nizamabad district and he studied in Osmania University. He had conducted research on backward regions in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He died recently due to ill-health.

Speaking at the meeting, CPI (ML-ND) district secretary V Madhava Rao, APCLU and CPI ML (Liberation) leaders P Danesh and M Malleswara Rao recalled the services rendered by Mutyam to backward north Telangana and north coastal AP and people residing in these areas.

They lauded the literary and research works of Mutyam which highlighted the issues of the people living in backward areas.

On the occasion they paid rich tributes to the dedicated writer and research scholar who spent his life for improvement of poor people.

They said Prof Mutyam’s death caused a big loss to the people’s movements in both Telugu speaking States.

Leaders of various left oriented organisations P Venkata Rao, S Veera Swamy, B Eswaramma and other spoke on the occasion.