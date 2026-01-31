Lokesh inaugurates hospital building

Kakinada: Educationand IT Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated the new building of Coromandel Integrated Hospital at Valasapakala Beach Road in Kakinada Rural on Friday. Hospital management gave a warm welcome to him on his arrival at the premises.

Lokesh formally opened the 60-bed integrated hospital facility by cutting the ribbon and later inspected various departments and services in the new building. He reviewed the medical infrastructure and patient care facilities set up in the expanded campus.

Coromandel organisation has been running an outpatient hospital for the past few years under its corporate social responsibility initiative. The hospital has been providing medical services to more than 1.2 lakh patients every year from Kakinada, East Godavari and Konaseema districts.

Officials said that in first phase, about Rs 8 crore was spent on hospital development. In second phase, inpatient facilities have now been created with an additional investment of Rs 32 crore. With the new block, the hospital is expected to expand access to treatment and inpatient care for people in the surrounding regions.

AMM Foundation Managing Trustee MA Alagappan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer S Shankarasubramanian, Executive Chairman Arun Alagappan and Coromandel International Limited Director V Narayanan were present at the event.

MP Sana Satish, Minister Vasanamsetti Subhash, MLAs Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao and Pantham Venkateswara Rao, Rajahmundry Parliament TDP president and RUDA Chairman Boddu Venkataramana Chowdary, Settibalija corporation Chairman Kudupudi Sattibabu and others attended the programme.