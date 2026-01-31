Gandhiji’s principles relevant even today: MLA Sujana

Vijayawada: The78th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was observed with solemnity under the aegis of Gandhi Hill Foundation Committee at Gandhi Hill here in the old city area on Friday. As part of the celebrations, a newly installed statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by Vijayawada West Constituency MLA Sujana Chowdary.

Later, the MLA paid floral tributes at Gandhi Memorial atop the hill and addressed the gathering at the commemorative meeting. Sujana Chowdary said Mahatma Gandhi’s role in India’s freedom struggle is unforgettable. He recalled that Gandhiji had visited this area on March 31, 1921, and said it was a matter of pride and good fortune for locals that the place came to be known historically as Gandhi Hill.

The MLA stressed the principles of truth and non-violence preached by Gandhiji remain relevant and must be practised by the people of the country. He described Bapuji as a great leader, who gave direction and meaning to several core values of Indian society. He observed that Gandhiji’s ideals are, in some cases, being followed more rigorously by other countries than in India.

Referring to nations like Singapore, Sujana Chowdary said Gandhiji’s principles of hard work, self-reliance and zero tolerance towards corruption are implemented there with discipline, which is a matter of pride.

He pointed out that corruption continues to be one of the biggest challenges facing India and called upon every citizen to make a collective effort to eliminate it.

He said Gandhiji fought for independence with the vision of building a society that grows beyond caste and religious divisions and emphasised that humanity should be the guiding principle for all.

The MLA assured that he would extend full cooperation to the Gandhi Hill Foundation to develop the area into a tourism centre and restore its past glory, in view of its historical significance associated with Mahatma Gandhi.

The programme was attended by Gandhi Hill Foundation chairman and Government adviser KPC Gandhi, Joint Secretary Raavi Sarada, member Rashmi, Siddhartha Law College principal Chennupati Divakar Babu, former Mayor Jandhyala Shankar, former IAS officer Damayanthi, Gandhi Memorial Trust Treasurer Dogiparti Sankara Rao, Efftronics chairman Dasari Ramakrishna, Doodekula Corporation chairman Nagul Meera, and several others.