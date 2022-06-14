Rift widens between Vamsi, YSRCP leaders in Gannavaram

Vijayawada (NTR district): Differences between the YSRCP leaders and the Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi continue unabated in spite of the party leadership convening meetings several times to sort out the differences between the local leaders.

Gap is increasing day by day between MLA Vamsi and the YSRCP leaders and the party is divided into two camps. The YSRCP leaders and functionaries are not happy with the mafia digging the soil and gravel in some villages of Gannavaram mandal. The YSRCP leaders are alleging that the MLA failed to check the indiscriminate digging of soil by the mafia. Villagers are suffering problems due to increasing dust and damage of roads due to the movement of heavy vehicles - the tippers and other vehicles.

Supporters of two local YSRCP leaders Dutta Ramachandra Rao and Yarlagadda Venkatarao categorically said they do not support MLA Vamsi. Dutta Ramachandra Rao contested in 2014 elections and Yarlagadda Venktarao contested in 2019. Both leaders lost the elections to Vamsi, who won the election on TDP ticket. Ramachandra Rao was defeated with slender margin. Both leaders are loyal to YSRCP and always mingle with the people.

On the other hand, Vamsi claimed that he won the elections two times consecutively and enjoys the support of the constituency people. He claimed that he has been working as per the instructions of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that he would take the constituency issues to the notice of CM Jagan and will sort out the issues.

Vallabhaneni Vamsi was elected on TDP ticket in 2019 and later shifted his loyalties to YSRCP. Vamsi has been enjoying good following in the constituency for a long time. But change of loyalty has changed the equations. Now, the YSRCP functionaries and supporters are not giving full support to Vamsi and they have been considering him as an outsider. Moreover, the YSRCP senior functionaries and leaders are not happy stating they have no value in the party.

The local YSRCP leaders are reminding that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to Gannavaram constituency before the 2019 Assembly elections has assured the locals on preventing the soil mafia and indiscriminate digging of tanks and other places. Jagan during his visit alleged that the TDP government failed to check digging of soil and gravel from the hills. As the digging activity resumed in the constituency, the YSRCP leaders are demanding that soil digging should be stopped immediately.

Dutta Ramachandra Rao claims that he was in politics for 40 years and enjoys the support of people and has no remarks in his political career. Another leader Gosula Siva Bharat Reddy is also revolting against Vamsi. Vamsi has alleged that Dutta Ramachandra Rao was crossing all limits. He said he has given respect to Dutta because of his age. He said the constituency people knew who was involved in the Mallavalli industrial park scam and who cheated the sugarcane farmers. The constituency politics are heating up with attack and counter attack by the MLA and the leaders of the YSRCP. The party leadership is also not happy with differences among the leaders in Gannavaram Assembly constituency.