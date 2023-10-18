Live
- Power subsidy to be extended to another 4,230 connections
- Telangana people want double engine sarkar: Union Minister
- Kommineni visits Dwaraka Tirumala
- Don’t drag us into politics. Pravallika’s suicide was love failure, says mother
- Minister dares TDP for debate on Dalits’ welfare
- TSNAB seizes 1,000 kgs of ganja
- Private Bus Driver And Owner Remanded To Judicial Custody After Fatal Accident
- Operation Ajay: Fifth Flight Brings Indians And Nepalese Nationals Back From Tel Aviv
- Apple launches affordable Pencil for iPads: Details
- Assam CM Questions Rahul Gandhi's Critique of Dynastic Politics, Citing Rajnath Singh's Son
Just In
Rifts among YSRCP leaders on the rise in Palasa
- Minister Appala Raju faces the tough task of resolving the differences
- The Minister has also been facing the wrath of cashew farmers as they are sore over not getting MSP for their produce
SRIKAKULAM: Rifts among ruling YSRCP leaders in Palasa Assembly constituency seem to be increasing with each passing day.
Local MLA and Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appala Raju has not been able to resolve the differences. YSRCP Palasa town leaders Duvvada Srikanth and Duvvada Sridhar have differences with the local Minister. Srikanth and Sridhar are brothers of YSRCP MLC and Tekkali Assembly constituency leader Duvvada Srinivas.
Recently TDP Palasa Assembly constituency in-charge G Sirisha went to Duvvada Srikanth’s house and invited him into the TDP fold. This development clearly reflects the differences among the YSRCP leaders in the constituency.
Later, MLC Duvvada Srinivas made an attempt to pacify Duvvada Srikanth. Another leader from Vajrapukotturu mandal, Duvvada Hemababu is also having differences with the local MLA and Minister S Appala Raju. Previously, Hemababu conducted separate camps against the Minister and still the rifts have been continuing between them.
Following the development related to Duvvada Srikanth, the YSRCP high command summoned Minister Appala Raju to Vijayawada to discuss the issue. Minister Appala Raju has also been facing the wrath of cashew farmers in Palasa region. They are accusing the Minister for his “failure” to provide a minimum support price (MSP) for raw cashew nuts.