Rifts among YSRCP leaders on the rise in Palasa

SRIKAKULAM: Rifts among ruling YSRCP leaders in Palasa Assembly constituency seem to be increasing with each passing day.



Local MLA and Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appala Raju has not been able to resolve the differences. YSRCP Palasa town leaders Duvvada Srikanth and Duvvada Sridhar have differences with the local Minister. Srikanth and Sridhar are brothers of YSRCP MLC and Tekkali Assembly constituency leader Duvvada Srinivas.

Recently TDP Palasa Assembly constituency in-charge G Sirisha went to Duvvada Srikanth’s house and invited him into the TDP fold. This development clearly reflects the differences among the YSRCP leaders in the constituency.

Later, MLC Duvvada Srinivas made an attempt to pacify Duvvada Srikanth. Another leader from Vajrapukotturu mandal, Duvvada Hemababu is also having differences with the local MLA and Minister S Appala Raju. Previously, Hemababu conducted separate camps against the Minister and still the rifts have been continuing between them.

Following the development related to Duvvada Srikanth, the YSRCP high command summoned Minister Appala Raju to Vijayawada to discuss the issue. Minister Appala Raju has also been facing the wrath of cashew farmers in Palasa region. They are accusing the Minister for his “failure” to provide a minimum support price (MSP) for raw cashew nuts.