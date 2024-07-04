Right time for Naidu to demand SCS for AP: CPI

Visakhapatnam : CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna mentioned that the sale of assets of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is not appropriate and the party will fight against it along with withdrawal of privatisation of the plant. Participating at the CPI State council meetings here on Wednesday, he demanded that the Centre government should release the list of assets and lands endorsed to Ambani and Adani Groups in the State for the past five years. Ramakrishna mentioned that the topics debated at the State-level meetings would be discussed in the national level meetings. The Left parties alone are fighting to resolve public issues, he added.

Speaking about EVMs, the CPI State secretary opined that there is a need to get into a detailed discussion on the topic. He stated that Rs 10,000 crore was spent in AP in the last general elections and he appealed to the Election Commission to focus on the expenditure.



He criticised both the YSRCP and TDP for their failure to mount pressure on the Centre to accord Special Category Status to the AP in the past five years. Further, Ramakrishna suggested that the State and Centre should focus on the new railway zone and commence works at the earliest.

It is the right time for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to demand Special Status for the state, opined CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna. CPI state assistant secretaries JV Satyanarayana Murthy and Muppalla Nageswara Rao and district secretary M Pydiraju were present.