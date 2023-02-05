RINL achieves record production in Jan

Visakhapatnam: With a production of 2,33,985 tonne hot metal from blast furnace -1 (Godavari), 64,885 tonne produce from structural mill, 1,75,094 tonne finished steel from expansion units, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) achieved the best performance for the month since inception.

The organisation registered an impressive growth of 25 per cent, 81 per cent and 29 per cent respectively over the corresponding period last year.

On the technical parameters front, a blast furnace productivity of 2.22 tonne (of hot metal) /day/cum by blast furnace shop (both blast furnace 1 and 2 together) and a blast furnace productivity of 2.26 tonne (hot metal) /day/or by blast furnace-1 achieved during the month of January.

Similarly, at blast furnace-2, a production of 2,23,045 tonne hot metal, 59,024 tonne of wire rods from wire rod mill -2 and 3,95,830 tonne finished steel in the same month registers as the best performance. a blast furnace produce of 2.19 tonne (of hot metal) /day achieved in January in the furnace records a growth of 20 percent over the corresponding period last year.

In addition, the following are the month's achievements include hot metal production of 16,250 tonne best daily production on January 20; hot metal production of 8,100 tonne achieved from blast furnace-1 on January 15; finished steel production from expansion units (1,75,094 tonne) in January crossed its rated capacity for the first time.