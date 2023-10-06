Live
Just In
RINL bags national energy leader award
Visakhapatnam: For the fifth time in a row, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) bagged the national energy leader award.
The award was presented to the RINL by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power at a function held recently in Hyderabad.
RINL received the national award for the efforts taken towards energy conservation, energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction and implementing various conservation measures such as re-commissioning of LD gas holder-2, improvement in power generation from gas expansion turbine station, etc.
CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt and director (Projects) and additional charge director (Operations) AK Bagchi appreciated the team for their commitment towards energy conservation and added that the company would take many such green measures to further reduce energy consumption in future.