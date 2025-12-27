RINL conducts 43rd annual general meeting

Visakhapatnam: The 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), a Navratna PSU, was held on Friday in Visakhapatnam.

The meeting was chaired by RINL CMD (Addl Charge) Ajit Kumar Saxena and Ambica Anand Chatterjee, Director, Ministry of Steel (MoS) attended as authorised nominee on behalf of the President of India.

Arun Kanti Bagchi, director (Projects) and Addl Charge Director (Personnel); GVN Prasad, director (Commercial); Salim G Purushothaman, Director (Operations); Vinay Kumar, Director (Finance); Daya Nidhan Pandey, Govt Director; and Prateek Tanwar, independent director attended the meeting.

While CS Jagadeeshwara Rao Mabagapu, company secretary convened the AGM, Rcompany affairs department of RINL coordinated the proceedings of the meeting.

Addressing the shareholders of RINL/VSP, Ajit Kumar Saxena explained the company position and reviewed its performance and outlined strategic steps taken during the financial year 2024-25. He further highlighted the achievements in production and briefed the challenges faced during the financial year 2024-25.

The chairman concluded by expressing gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly the Ministry of Steel and other Ministries of GoI, the Government of AP, the suppliers (Domestic and Overseas), customers, ancillary units, bankers, the people’s representatives, district administration and various other agencies for the confidence and trust bestowed upon the organisation and sought their continuous support in future.