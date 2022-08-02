Rising prices of essential commodities have put the burden on poor: Vijayasai Reddy

YSR Congress Party MP Vijayasai Reddy said that the central government has completely failed in curbing inflation. He said that the prices of essentials have increased tremendously and the burden will be heavy on the poor and middle-class people. Vijayasai Reddy participated on behalf of YSRCP in the debate held in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday on the increase in prices.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that Social and economic protection of the people is the Centre's responsibility and opined that due to the fact that the people who went back home due to Corona did not return to work, the purchasing power of the people has decreased. "The prices of coal and oil have reached the highest level in seven years. The Center is not giving 41 percent of its share of total taxes," Vijayasai Reddy said adding that only 31 percent share of taxes is going to the states.

Vijayasai Reddy said that AP has lost Rs. 46,000 crore rupees in seven years and alleged that the central government is exploiting the states in the form of cess and surcharges. He urged to increase the interest rates of PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and said that it is not right for the central government to justify itself that there is inflation in foreign countries.