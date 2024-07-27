Risking their lives, APEPDCL staff restore powerlines

Visakhapatnam : Risking their lives, the APEPDCL employees goout of the way to restore severed power lines following heavy rains in various places.

In the line of performing his duty, JLM Kura Ramaiah and franchise worker Mettu Neelanna Dora courageously crossed the flowing stream with the help of conductor wires and restored the power.



The staff of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) is striving hard to restore power supply in flood-affected areas that fall under its purview.



A number of electrical lines got damaged in some of the areas in Rajamahendravaram circle that fall under the APEPDCL purview. The power lines were restored completely by Tuesday.



However, on Wednesday, the power supply to Sunnampadu and Devarapalli villages was interrupted once again as bamboo trunks and other trees fell on the feeder line. The supply line passes through Maredumilli Forests of Rampachodavaram division to Sunnampadu village.



For hours together, close to 800 people residing in these villages suffered power disruption. After receiving the information, Rajamahendravaram superintendent engineer TVSN Murthy under the supervision of Maredumilli AE Srinivas, the staff with the help of the villagers bravely crossed the flowing stream walking over a conductor and restored the power supply.



Sarpanch V Lacchi Reddy and people of the village thanked the APEPDCL officials and the staff for restoring power in a swift manner.



Speaking on the occasion, TVSN Murthy said that the electricity line goes through Maredumilli Forests to the respective villages. He said that to rectify any problem in these villages, the staff needs to cross the stream. “As there is no bridge to cross the village, our staff has to take the risk of walking over a conductor seeking the support of another conductor over the stream,” said Murthy.



The APEPDCL officials lauded the workers for working tirelessly to serve the consumers even while risking their lives.

