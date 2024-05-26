Rival parties create buzz on swearing-in of new CM

Vijayawada : Speculation is rife over new Chief Minister’s swearing in ceremony on June 9, even poll results are yet to be declared. Though 10 days is left for counting and announcement of results, speculation is mounting on social media on the arrangements for new CM’s swearing in ceremony.

While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed his party will win more seats than in 2019 during his recent meeting with his I-PAC team after the poll, the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance is also confident of winning elections with anti-incumbency votes.



YSRCP is fuelling speculation that all the hotels in Visakhapatnam have been booked in view of Jagan Mohan Reddy announcing that he will swear in on June 9 in the coastal city. It is also hinting that officials are busy selecting the swearing-in venue in Vizag and the recent visit of chief secretary to Visakhapatnam is also linked to this.



The YSRCP leaders are confident on women vote bank as large number of women turned up at polling stations on the evening of polling day with polling continued till late into night at several places. They claim that the women who are the beneficiaries of welfare schemes supported the YSRCP in the elections.



Meanwhile, the TDP alliance leaders are confident of winning the elections with the growing anti-incumbency votes. The leaders claim that people preferred development and employment rather than welfare schemes and turned up in large number even from other states and other countries to exercise their franchise in favour of TDP alliance. They say TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will swear in as next chief minister at Amaravati and develop Amaravati capital which was neglected by the YSRCP government.

