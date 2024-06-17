Prithvi Ambar’s new film titled as ‘Chowkidar’

"Diya" star Prithvi Ambar and "Rathavara" director Chandrasekhar Bandiappa are teaming up for a new film titled "Chowkidar." The film's title was unveiled in bold red letters, generating significant buzz. Notably, Roaring Star Srimurali supported Chandrasekhar Bandiappa’s sixth directorial venture, announcing the title and congratulating the entire team. "Chowkidar" will be a multilingual project, extending beyond Kannada to other languages.

Despite the title suggesting a mass entertainer, "Chowkidar" promises to be a family film. Chandrasekhar Bandiappa, known for his unique storytelling, has previously brought a range of genres to the screen, including comedy in "Aane Pataki," cult themes in "Rathavara," and crime thrillers like "Red Collar."

This collaboration between Prithvi and Chandrasekhar is being produced by Kallahalli Chandrasekhar under the Vidya Shekhar Entertainment banner. Music for the film will be composed by Sachin Basrur, with V. Nagendra Prasad and Pramod Maravante penning the lyrics. Details about the remaining cast and crew will be announced gradually.

Chandrasekhar Bandiappa, who made his mark in Sandalwood with "Aane Pataki," gained widespread recognition with "Rathavara." His venture into Bollywood with the action film "Red Collar," starring Kannada actor Kishore, further established his reputation. After completing "Red Collar," Bandiappa also wrote the story for "Karavali," directed by Gurudutt Ganiga.

"Chowkidar" is eagerly anticipated for its fresh storyline and the dynamic collaboration between Prithvi Ambar and Chandrasekhar Bandiappa, promising to be a significant addition to the director's diverse filmography.