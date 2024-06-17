‘Dunki’ gets a global recognition

"Dunki," the highly anticipated film marking the first collaboration between Bollywood legends Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, continues to make waves internationally. Released just a day before Prabhas' "Salaar," "Dunki" has already grossed over Rs. 470 crore at the box office, solidifying its commercial success.

The film has now garnered further acclaim, as director Rajkumar Hirani received an invitation to attend a special screening at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF). This honor highlights the film's global appeal and opens the possibility of a wider release in China, a significant market for Bollywood films. Hirani will represent "Dunki" at the festival, with fans eagerly awaiting confirmation on whether Shah Rukh Khan will join him.

The film features a stellar cast including TaapseePannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, who have all played key roles. Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, along with Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films, "Dunki" is poised to leave a lasting impact on the international stage. This milestone not only underscores the film's success but also the enduring appeal of Indian cinema worldwide.



