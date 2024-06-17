Chandrababu inspects Polavaram project, express concern over status of the project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recently visited and reviewed the Polavaram project, which is considered to be the lifeline of the state. During his visit, Naidu expressed his concern over the current state of the project, stating that it has gone completely awry. He mentioned that looking at the project, one feels pain and agony as it is crucial for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu also highlighted the history of the Polavaram project, noting that after winning the 2014 elections, seven mandals of Telangana in the Polavaram flood area were merged into Andhra Pradesh. He explained that this was made possible through a special ordinance of the then NDA cabinet. Naidu emphasised that the project was already facing crisis and allegations when it was initiated by YSR in 2005.

Furthermore, Naidu acknowledged that Polavaram was declared as a national project after the division of the state. He urged for proper attention and resources to be allocated towards the completion of the project in order to ensure the welfare and development of Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister's visit and review of the Polavaram project signals the importance and urgency of its completion for the state.