RK Roja fires at Chandrababu, says TDP won't event get 23 seats in next elections

Andhra Pradesh Minister RK Roja asked why the Polavaram project could not be completed during the TDP regime and opined that Chandrababu is doing politics in flood areas. Minister RK Roja visited Tirumala on Monday morning and paid a visit to the deity and offered prayers at VIP break darshan. The priests of the temple blessed and distributed the prasadams. Later, he expressed his anger on the TDP leader.



Roja said that it is ridiculous to say that Polavaram will be completed if Chandrababu comes back to power and questioned that how a person who cannot develop his own constituency can convert the flood hit areas into districts. Minister Roja said that the people do not trust Chandrababu and TDP won't get even 23 seats in the upcoming elections. She criticized that when Naidu was in power, he incurred debts without development.

The minister further said that despite cash crunch in this government, Chief Minister YS Jagan is working for the welfare of the poor and alleged that Chandrababu used Polavaram as an ATM. She said that it is strange that Chandrababu, who cannot make Kuppam a municipality, will make flood hit villages a district.