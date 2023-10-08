RK Roja slams TDP ex- minister Bandaru Satyanarayana again, says she will move Supreme Court

Andhra Pradesh Minister RK Roja has announced that she will file a case in the Supreme Court against comments made by TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. Speaking to the media on Sunday, she expressed her anger towards individuals like Bandaru, stating that they aim to intimidate women and silence their voices.

"If women are humiliated, their history will be erased. Chandrababu went to jail, and TDP leaders lost their sanity. If Chandrababu has done nothing wrong, why is he unable to come out? I was targeted to divert attention from TDP's failures. TDP and Jana Sena only know how to indulge in corrupt politics," said Minister Roja.

She further criticised Bandaru, a former minister, for his disrespectful comments and opined that no one has ever spoken about a woman in such a manner. Minister Roja questioned Bandaru's attitude towards women, both in his constituency and within his own household. She stated that Bandaru seems to lack respect for women and said that her fight will enlighten individuals like Bandaru.

She emphasised that Bandaru's arrest and subsequent release on bail do not mean he is innocent. Minister Roja expressed deep insult at Bandaru's comments and called for changes in the laws. She concluded by stating that TDP and Jana Sena exist solely to engage in negative politics.