RK Roja visits Indrakeeladri temple, offers prayers to goddess Kanaka Durga

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja revealed that he prayed to Kanaka Durga goddess that the people of the state should be well and that CM Jagan should provide good governance. Minister Roja on Wednesday visited Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada where officials welcomed her with temple etiquette. The priests have given Vedasirvachana.

Speaking on the occasion, she said YSRCP government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has focused on temple tourism after coming to power. She said that temples which are not known to many people have been identified and opined that Pancharamas, Shakti Peethas and Golden Triangle will be started soon. Roja revealed that temple tourism will be developed so that the people of the state can visit every temple.

Minister Roja was presented with Prasadam and portrait of Goddess by temple EO Brahmaramba. She said she had broke 108 coconuts for the successful implementation of decentralisation of development. She said she was happy to visit temple in the adornment of Goddess Raja Rajeshwari Devi.



