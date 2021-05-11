RKB fleecing for funeral of Covid bodies, alleges YSRCP leader

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP urban coordinator Dr Akula Satyanarayana has alleged that the management of Rotary Kailasa Bhoomi (RKB) collecting higher charges for funeral rites.

Speaking to reporters at his house here on Monday, he said RKB has become a business centre, which should be condemned by all. Many lapses were observed when he visited the RKB on Monday.

They are collecting Rs 500 for stretcher to take body from the gate to inside. Rotary Club, having international values, constructed RBK. But in the last journey, the management is charging abnormal prices, he alleged.

He appealed to RKB management not to collect any amount for the bodies and do not harass the family members of the deceased. On my own and on behalf of the party, two vehicles were arranged to transport Corona bodies to RKB. Three more vehicles are also coming up, he informed.

"We are ready to pay the salaries of RKB staff, if the management gives the details and APP Mills came forward to supply wood for free," Dr Satyanarayana averred.