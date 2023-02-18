RMC inks pact with AKNU on waste management

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said that they have entered a Memorandum of Understanding with Adikavi Nannaya University for technical knowledge and skills in waste management systems within the city limits. Technical knowledge and expert advice are needed in waste processing and treatment, he said.

An MoU was signed between Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU)'s Botany Department Suvasa Student Club and Municipal Corporation Rajamahendravaram.

AKNU Registrar T Ashok and Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar signed it in the presence of Vice-Chancellor GVR Prasada Raju on Friday. Waste Management - Recycling and reuse of biodegradable waste, safe disposal of non-biodegradable waste, and other Swachh Bharat Mission initiatives will be carried out in collaboration.

V-C Prasada Raju said that universities work for the welfare of society and called the students to participate in community benefit programmes.

MHO Dr Vinutna, Corporation Officers Saida, Annamayya, AKNU EC Members K Sri Ramesh, Dr B Jagan Mohan Reddy, Principal Dr K Ramaneswari and Hostel Warden Dr D Jyotirmayi were present on the occasion.