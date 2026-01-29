RMC polls will ensure better management: MLA

Rajamahendravaram: MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said that the management of Godavari Pushkarams would be more effective if local body elections were held. He made the remarks on Wednesday while laying the foundation stone for the construction of a government boys' observation home building near Kotipalli bus stand. The building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 87.45 lakh.

Speaking at the programme, the MLA referred to the need for local body elections, noting that elections to the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation have not been held since 2014 and that demands for conducting the polls have been raised by various sections over the past two years. His comments have assumed significance in this context.

Referring to changing social conditions and the impact of drugs, Gorantla said crimes are increasing, and parents should be more careful in bringing up their children.

The MLA said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to conduct the Godavari Pushkarams on the lines of the Kumbh Mela, with support and funds from the Centre. He said Pushkaram funds should be used for permanent works such as road widening, construction of bypass roads, improvement of drainage systems and removal of encroachments.

AMC Chairman Marni Vasudev, State Tourism Corporation Director Vasireddy Rambabu, rural mandal TDP president Matsyeti Prasad and others were present.