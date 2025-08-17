RO plant inaugurated in Tadimarri

Tadimarri: A new Reverse Osmosis (RO) water purification plant was inaugurated on Saturday at Pinnadari village in Tadimarri mandal.

The ceremony was graced by the family of State Minister for Medical Education and Health, Satish Kumar Yadav. The plant was formally inaugurated by the Minister’s wife, Triveni, and their son, Rishi Adwani, who attended as chief guests. Speaking on the occasion, Triveni emphasized the importance of providing clean and safe drinking water to rural communities. She said that initiatives like RO plants are crucial for villages facing concerns over water quality and expressed confidence that the facility would improve public health in the region.

She also highlighted Minister Satish Kumar Yadav’s commitment to the Dharmavaram constituency, stating that he is deeply dedicated to ensuring overall development and addressing the needs of the people.