Road accident claims 3 lives

Parchur: Three people died in a tragic road accident that occurred near Annambhotlavari Palem in the Parchur mandal of Bapatla district on Sunday. Parchur Sub-Inspector Malyadri and local residents reported that Shaik Mastan Vali (28), his wife Ameerun (23), and his mother-in-law Budema (45), were all residents of Konanki village in the Martur mandal.

On that day, since it was a holiday, they decided to visit the beach at Chirala in the morning and were returning home on a motorbike when the incident occurred.

A speeding gravel tipper collided with them at Annambhotlavari Palem, located on the highway between Parchur and Chilakaluri Pet.

The force of the impact threw the passengers off the bike, resulting in Mastan Vali and Budema dying on the spot.

Ameerun was rushed to the Government Hospital in Chilakaluri Pet, where she later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Local residents have expressed concerns that the tippers transporting gravel for the ongoing highway construction between Vadarevu and Piduguralla have led to numerous accidents and fatalities in the area, yet officials have failed to take appropriate action.

They have called on both the police and highway authorities to address the issue of reckless driving. Parchur Sub-Inspector Malyadri has registered a case regarding the fatal accident and has initiated an investigation.