Road Accident Claims Seven Lives on Mumbai NH in Nellore

A serious road accident has occurred on the Mumbai National Highway at Peramana in the Sangam mandal of Nellore district, resulting in the tragic deaths of seven individuals. A speeding sand tipper veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided violently with a car, dragging it for some distance and leaving it utterly crushed. Among the deceased are four men, two women and a child.

The accident took place as the car was en route to a government hospital in Atmakur. The victims have been identified as T Radha, Sesham Saramma, Nalgonda Lakshmi, Sesham Teja, and Srinivasulu, with further identification of the remaining victims pending. The car is registered in the name of Tallur Radha, and it is believed that the victims were residents of Gurramvari Street near Muthukur Gate, in the district headquarters of Nellore.

Emergency services promptly at the scene to recover the bodies, which were subsequently transported to a local hospital for post-mortem examinations. The police are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident and have registered a formal case.

In light of the incident, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and ordered that emergency medical assistance be provided to any injured individ. He has urged transport officials to implement necessary safety measures and warned against negligence, emphasising the importance of adhering to road safety regulations.

Similarly, State Roads and Buildings, Investment and Infrastructure Minister BC Janardhan Reddy voiced his deep concern regarding the accident and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families affected, assuring them that the government will offer support during this tragic time.